Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, June 15

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, June 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COOLING CENTERS OPEN IN WEST MICHIGAN: More cooling centers are opening across West Michigan as another day of dangerous heat is expected.

Cooling centers in Kent County include Mel Trotter, Degage Ministries and Crossroads Bible Church. Residents are also encouraged to use the Grand Rapids city pools and splash pads.

There will also be cooling centers available in Ottawa County.

In Kalamazoo, the city is opening up fire hydrants to keep residents cool.

VAN GOGH EXHIBIT CANCELED TUESDAY: Opening night of the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit had to be canceled after technical issues Tuesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson apologized for the inconvenience, adding that "All guests have been rescheduled to come on another day." Organizers say the exhibit will be up and running as soon as possible.

Refunds are also available.

The next show is scheduled for Wednesday night.

LPGA PREPARES FOR HEAT: Organizers are preparing for a hot day at the Meijer LPGA, which returns to Belmont this weekend.

There will be Gatorade and water stations along the course for athletes to stay hydrated. They will also be provided sunscreen.

Guests will also receive water and sunscreen to stay safe in the heat. Staff will be passing out free ice cream.

The Meijer LPGA tees off Thursday morning.

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, hot and very humid. High 93° with dew points in the 70s. S-SW winds at 8-16 mph. Get the full forecast here.

