Early Morning Rush | Thursday, June 16

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, June 16.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FORMULA PRODUCTION PAUSED: Less than two weeks after resuming production, the nation's largest baby formula manufacturer has partially paused production.

Abbott Nutrition said its Sturgis plant flooded after severe storms swept through Southwest Michigan Monday night.

They have stopped production on its EleCare specialty formula to assess damage and re-sanitize.

Abbott says that will likely delay production and distribution of new formula for a few more weeks.

CHRISTOPHER SCHURR FIRED: The officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya is no longer employed with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

City Manager Mark Washington made that announcement almost a week after Christopher Schurr was charged with second-degree murder.

Washington said Wednesday that representatives for Schurr said they want to waive his right to the employment hearing. His firing is effective June 10, 2022.

Schurr posted a $100,000 cash surety bond last week and is out of custody ahead of his next hearing.

He will next be in court on June 21 for his probable cause hearing.

MUSKEGON CASINO PROPOSAL REJECTED: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has rejected a proposal to build a casino in Muskegon County.

The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians proposed the plan on the site of a former race track near Fruitport.

Whitmer said she could not approve it because the department of interior failed to provide critical information.

Whitmer says that she is still willing to consider the proposal in the future if possible.

LPGA KICKS OFF THURSDAY: Golfers will begin teeing off in just a few hours for this year's Meijer LPGA Classic.

The tournament lasts through Sunday at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

Meijer is hoping to raise more than $1 million for its Simply Give initiative, which supports local food pantries.

FORECAST: Sunny, breezy, warm and becoming less humid. High 87° with dew points dropping into the 60s. SW winds at 15-20 mph.

