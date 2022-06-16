Early Morning Rush | Friday, June 17

Here are the top headlines for Friday, June 17.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 1 DEAD IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: An officer-involved shooting Thursday night has left one person dead in Allegan County.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on 26th Street in Salem Township.

A deputy had stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop, and the shooting happened during that stop. The suspect was killed.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting.

GAS PRICES COULD DROP: Relief at the pump could be on the way.

Currently, the national average is $5 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, that average could go down to about $4.75 per gallon by the Fourth of July.

Here in Michigan, we are outpacing the national average at $5.20 per gallon.

GRAND RAPIDS PRIDE RETURNS: The Grand Rapids Pride Festival returns this weekend, and will be in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

It's the city's largest one-day event.

The festival will once again take over Calder Plaza, kicking off at noon Saturday with musical performances, a drag show, a family fun zone and plenty of food.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONS IN WEST MICHIGAN: There are several Juneteenth celebrations happening across West Michigan this weekend.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of the slavery in the United States.

This weekend, there will be the Mona Lake Park celebration in Muskegon County with games, live music and food trucks.

In Grand Rapids, a big block party is planned in Rosa Parks Circle Sunday.

To see a full list of Juneteenth celebrations in West Michigan, click here.

FORECAST: Sunny and warm. High 79°. W-NW winds at 8-16 mph. Get your full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.