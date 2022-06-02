Early Morning Rush | Thursday, June 2

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, June 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TWO SHOT NEAR HOPE COLLEGE: Police are investigating after two people were shot near Hope College Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on 16th Street and College Avenue. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

The suspect remains at large. Police have not yet released suspect information.

The shooting caused Hope College to go on lockdown for several hours.

GUN VIOLENCE EVENT COMING TO HOLLAND: The Holland community is asking people to wear orange for gun violence awareness during an event at Centennial Park on Sunday.

There will be opportunities to write to local representatives, make phone calls, send notes to those affected by gun violence and learn about local organizations supporting schools in the area. The event will give people the chance to advocate for gun reform while supporting those who have been affected by gun violence.

The event was borne out of a feeling of hopelessness following the school shooting in Texas.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.

JOHNSON, MARKEY LOSE BALLOT RULING: The Michigan Court of Appeals is ruling that two of the Republican candidates for governor taken off the August primary ballot will remain off.

Perry Johnson and Michael Markey sued to get back on the ballot. The decision could also apply to the other candidates removed from the ballot, former Detroit police chief James Craig and Donna Brandenburg.

All were declared ineligible after having fraudulent petition signatures.

MEETING HELD ON WALKER DEVELOPMENT PROPOSAL: On Wednesday, there was a full house at a public hearing for a proposed housing development in Walker.

More than 100 people were in attendance.

Developers want to build 186 townhomes on what is now green space, but some residents are concerned about losing that green space and the wildlife that lives there.

There was no action on the proposal last night.

Another community meeting will be held on the project next Wednesday.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and mild. High 70°. E winds at 4-8 mph → W-NW at 7-14 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.