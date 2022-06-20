Early Morning Rush | Monday, June 20

Here are the top headlines for Monday, June 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SCHURR TO APPEAR IN COURT TUESDAY: Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is expected to be back in court Tuesday.

He's facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya during an April traffic stop.

Shortly after being charged, Schurr was fired from the police department. He was previously placed on administrative leave and stripped of his police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ONE INJURED IN SUNDAY SHOOTING: One person was hurt in a shooting Sunday evening in Grand Rapids at the corner of Goodrich and Ionia Avenue SW.

Shortly after the shooting, someone showed up to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. That person's condition is not known at this time.

The shooting took place only a few hundred feet away from a Juneteenth festival at Heartside Park.

Police say they do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer. GRPD detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

GAS PRICES DROP SLIGHTLY: There was a slight drop in gas prices at the pump, though prices are still sky-high.

The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.97 — down five cents from last week.

Diesel ticked up slightly, rising 2.5 cents to $5.80 a gallon.

GasBuddy says the demand for gas went up more than 6% in a week, making it the highest week of 2022.

CITY COUNCIL TO DECIDE ON NOTO'S EXPANSION: The Grand Haven City Council is expected to vote on a proposed expansion for Noto's at the Bil-Mar.

The owners are hoping to build a conference room, bridal lounge and enclose the outdoor patio.

People with concerns about the project have said they believe it will include a rooftop dining area. They say that would've violated a previous agreement. But the owner says there are some incorrect assumptions about what they're building.

The City Council has voted multiple times to postpone this decision.

Monday night's meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and becoming more humid and very warm. High 89°. SW winds at 5-15 mph. Get the full forecast here.

