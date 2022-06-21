Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, June 21

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, June 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DEBATE SPARKS AT CITY COUNCIL MEETING: A debate over the residency of a member of Grand Haven's City Council dominated Monday night's meeting.

Mayor Catherine McNally alleges that Councilwoman Karen Lowe does not primarily live in the city, but instead at her second home in Grand Haven Township.

Lowe denied the allegations, receiving a lot of cheers from the audience.

The council members removed the item on the agenda aimed at removing Lowe from her position over her residency.

MARIJUANA PROPOSAL PASSES: Lowe alleges Monday night's debate stemmed from her vote in favor of recreational marijuana at a previous meeting.

The mayor is against the proposal. But last night, in a required second vote, it passed again 4-1.

Laws approving recreational marijuana will take effect in 21 days.

SCHURR TO APPEAR IN COURT: Former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr is expected in a Grand Rapids district court Tuesday morning for a probable cause hearing.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the April shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Shortly after being charged, Schurr was fired from the police department. He was previously placed on administrative leave and stripped of his police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.

The court entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

BIDEN CONSIDERS 'GAS TAX HOLIDAY': As gas prices hover around $5 per gallon on average around the country, President Joe Biden says he is open to endorsing a "gas tax holiday".

Experts predict a pause on the federal gas tax could save around 15 cents a gallon.

Biden says he is considering the data and should have an answer by the end of this week.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 95° with dew points in the 60s. Astronomical summer arrives at 5:14 a.m. WSW winds at 5-15 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.