Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, June 22

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, June 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SWIMMING AREA CLOSES AFTER GRAND HAVEN EMERGENCIES: It is unclear if the Grand Haven State Park's swimming area will be reopened Wednesday after several near-drownings Tuesday evening.

Multiple water rescues and red flag conditions preempted the closure. Officials say at least three people had to be rescued after struggling in the choppy water.

The beach remained open, but swimming was not allowed.

The park says lake conditions will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning.

LOWELL RESTRICTS WATER USAGE: Lowell and Lowell Township are restricting water usage for residents this summer.

The restrictions are meant to minimize the burden on the city’s water treatment plant during these dry, hot months.

City officials point to a recent double-digit spike in water demand as the reason for the new limits. They did note this does not affect water used for drinking and bathing purposes.

People with odd-number street addresses can water their lawn on odd-number days, and vice versa for those with an even-number address.

The restrictions are in effect until Sept. 30.

GUN BUYBACK PROGRAM RETURNS: The City of Grand Rapids is bringing back its gun buyback program in an effort to get guns off the streets.

This is the city's first gun buyback program since 2020, when nearly 300 weapons were collected.

City Commissioners approved the use of $40,000 to buy guns from those looking to sell.

The date and location have not been finalized, but it will happen sometime this summer.

BIDEN TO ANNOUNCE 'GAS TAX HOLIDAY': President Joe Biden is expected to announce a suspension of the federal gas tax.

The so-called "gas tax holiday" is expected to last three months and save drivers about 20 cents per gallon.

The president is also expected to encourage states to suspend state gas taxes.

FORECAST: Sunny, very warm and less humid. High 85°. W-NW winds at 7-14 mph. Get the full forecast here.

