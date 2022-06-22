Early Morning Rush | Thursday, June 23

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, June 23.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TWO DEAD IN GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTING: Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Police say the two men were found around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Martin Luther King Street near Eastern Avenue.

Details are still limited. It's not clear if police have identified any suspects. They have also not released the identity of the two victims.

ANTI-ABORTION BILL INTRODUCED: The Supreme Court could rule on the future of abortion rights in America very soon.

As we await that decision, a bill has just been proposed in Michigan that would penalize doctors and healthcare providers who provide certain abortion services.

The Republican-led bill would create a 10-year prison sentence for doctors who perform any abortion deemed illegal.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would likely veto the bill if it got to her desk.

BOB SET TO REOPEN: The BOB is reopening in downtown Grand Rapids.

The landmark has been closed since it went up for sale at the beginning of the year.

But a buyer fell through, and the current owners decided to reopen it in September.

The layout of The Big Old Building will be reimagined to include some new features while keeping some of its old favorites.

Two floors of the building will be dedicated to special events and private dining. This new space will be where L3vel and Eve were previously located.

The comedy club, Dr. Grins, will be returning with live entertainment and Bobarino's and HOME are bringing back live music when the building reopens.

BOB's Brewery will also be returning, but with expanded operations that include a new area on the first floor and a beer garden on Ottawa and Fulton.

FORECAST: Sunny and very warm. High 85°. Calm winds → NW-W winds at 5-10 mph. Get the full forecast here.

