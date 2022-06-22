Early Morning Rush | Friday, June 24

Here are the top headlines for Friday, June 24.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — POLICE TO INCREASE PATROLS IN GRAND RAPIDS: Grand Rapids police say there's been an uptick in crime over the last few months.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom says his department will be increasing the number of officers in areas seeing more crime, which he has done after previous shootings.

He also said he wants the community to know that this should not be taken as a punishment, but protection.

"We want to make sure that the neighborhood understands that we're not targeting the neighborhood, we're not targeting individuals, we're there to protect them," Winstrom said.

He said GRPD is not the only solution to increased crime, and he's hoping to lean on community partners like Cure Violence.

NEW DETAILS IN ALLEGAN DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: On Thursday, police revealed more information in last Friday's deputy-involved shooting in Allegan County.

The sheriff's office initially said 22-year-old Joseph Nagle was pulled over for expired tags — but now Michigan State Police say he was stopped for suspicion of impaired driving.

When Nagle was told he was under arrest, investigators say he began fighting with the deputy and was shot once in the chest. He died from his injuries.

The patrol car and deputy were not equipped with cameras and there is no known video or audio of the incident.

That deputy is on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

IVEY JOINING PISTONS: Jaden Ivey is joining the Detroit Pistons.

The Purdue University point guard has been vocal about his desire to come to Detroit.

His late grandfather, James Hunter, was drafted in the first round by the Lions back in 1976 — and his mother played for the Detroit shock of the WNBA back in 2005.

FORECAST: Sunny and hot. High 92°. SW winds at 5-10 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.