Early Morning Rush | Monday, June 27

Here are the top headlines for Monday, June 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HOSPITALS TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ABORTIONS: West Michigan's largest healthcare system, Spectrum Health, plans to maintain their policy on abortion.

A statement from over the weekend says, in part, "until there is clarity, we will continue our practice of providing abortions when medically necessary."

This also applies to the University of Michigan's hospital system, which also announced this weekend that its staff will remain committed to providing abortions for patients.

A statement on Instagram reads, in part, "Michigan Medicine remains committed to providing high quality, safe reproductive care for all patients across all their reproductive health needs."

This comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning, ending the precedent that guarantees legal abortion in the United States.

GAS PRICES FINALLY DROPPING: As for gas, prices are finally on the way down, dropping more than 8 cents in the last week thanks to an increase in supply.

Experts say the national average for regular gas could drop another 20 cents by the Fourth of July, barring any unforeseen events.

Gas prices will still be the highest ever for a July 4 holiday. The national average right now is $4.90 per gallon.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 73°. Breezy NW winds at 10-20 mph.

