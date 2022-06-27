Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, June 28

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, June 28.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 46 FOUND DEAD IN TRUCK: Dozens of people were found dead inside or near a tractor trailer in Texas in what police believe is a human smuggling case.

So far, 46 people have been reported dead.

Another 16 were found alive inside the truck suffering from heat exhaustion as temperatures outside topped 100 degrees.

There was no air conditioning or water in the truck.

Three people are in custody in connection to the deaths.

BECKER ADDRESSES ABORTION BAN: Many people are still looking for clarity as the potential abortion ban in Michigan looms.

It's not in effect yet due to a preliminary injunction issued by a judge earlier this year.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has publicly stated through this lawyer that he is not bound by that preliminary injunction and could still enforce the law.

The law, established in 1931, calls for a near-total ban on abortions in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately consider the lawsuit she filed Friday to decide if Michigan's state constitution protects the right to abortion.

COVID VACCINES FOR CHILDREN: For the second week, COVID-19 vaccines are available for children between 6 months and 5 years at the Kent County Health Department.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have been given emergency use authorization for that age group.

Kids 4 and under getting the Pfizer shot receive a three-dose series, while Moderna is a two-dose series.

RESIDENTS WEIGH IN ON FUNDING: Residents in Kent County have another opportunity to weigh in on how the county will spend its American Rescue Plan funding.

There is a forum Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Linc Up on Madison Avenue.

If you can't make it to the meeting, there's another meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Kelloggsville High School auditorium.

FORECAST: Sunny and warmer. High 81°. SW winds at 7-14 mph. Get the full forecast here.

