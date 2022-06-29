Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, June 29

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, June 29.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND HAVEN BEACH CLOSES: For the second time in a week, the beach at Grand Haven State Park was closed to swimmers due to dangerous conditions.

Officers with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety rescued three people from the water Tuesday in two separate incidents. Park rangers were able to rescue a 21-year-old woman, a 3-year-old boy and the boy's 40-year-old father.

The beach remains closed at this time, but conditions will be need to be reevaluated this morning.

MEDS FOUND IN CANDY IN GRAND RAPIDS: The Michigan Department of Agriculture is investigating after a family found pills in a bag of wrapped candy sold at a Grand Rapids gas station.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a clerk was filling candy bags when some of his diabetes medication fell in. He says he thought he found all the pills, but missed some.

The pills were confirmed to be diabetes medication through a pill identifier. Police say they are not a scheduled controlled substance, and would not have an effect on anyone that does not have a diabetic condition.

On Tuesday, a small protest was held outside the gas station after Robert S. Womack called for the community to gather.

Police say they are not pursuing charges because it was an accident.

LIGHT COMING TO PLAINFIELD AND FULLER: The busy intersection of Plainfield and Fuller in Grand Rapids is getting a traffic light.

The signal is expected to be installed by July 15. It will be in "flash mode" for two weeks so drivers can get used to the traffic pattern.

It's expected to be fully functional by the start of August.

The intersection sees about 20,000 cars a day.

UPDATED VACCINE FORMULA RECOMMENDED: An FDA Advisory panel is recommending that COVID-19 vaccines get an updated formula before the fall.

The new formulas would provide better protections against omicron variants.

The committee is only recommending updated booster shots for older adults or those at high risk of getting the virus.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and warm. High 81°. W winds at 6-12 mph → NW at 4-8 mph. Get the full forecast here.

