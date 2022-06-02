Early Morning Rush | Friday, June 3

Here are the top headlines for Friday, June 3.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GAS PRICES HIT NEW RECORD HIGH: Gas prices have reached the $5 mark in Michigan.

Amid these record highs, the Michigan Senate passed a bill to temporarily suspend the sales tax for the summer months.

This is the second attempt to allow a price break.

If passed, it would amount to roughly 50 cents saved per gallon, based on current prices.

Petroleum analysis expert Patrick De Haan says it's likely that gas will cost more than $5 per gallon by the Fourth of July, and there is a small chance we could reach $6 per gallon here in West Michigan.

It's expected that gas prices will remain above $4 at least during the summer.

KENT COUNTY FUNDING PROPOSALS: You can help Kent County leaders decide what to do with millions of dollars in pandemic relief funds.

There are more than $127 million available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, though some projects are already underway.

If you have ideas for the funding, you can submit your proposal here.

FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS RETURNS: One of the biggest festivals in Grand Rapids is back this weekend: The Festival of the Arts.

The pandemic caused a two-year break, but this weekend, thousands are expected to be back in downtown Grand Rapids for the event, with music, food trucks and more.

For a guide to Festival of the Arts, click here.

FORECAST: Sunny, breezy and mild. High 71°. W-NW winds at 15-20 mph. Get the full forecast here.

