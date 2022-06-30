Early Morning Rush | Thursday, June 30

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, June 30.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MONKEYPOX DETECTED IN MICHIGAN: Health officials have diagnosed the first case of monkeypox in Michigan.

It was found in a patient in Oakland County, and officials say that person is now isolating and does not pose a risk to the public.

The virus is spread through direct contact, so officials say the risk of it spreading to a lot of people is low.

The CDC reports that there are 306 confirmed cases in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, but its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

GAS STATION OWNER APOLOGIZES: The owner of the gas station accused of selling a bag of candy with medication inside is apologizing for what happened.

Tony Singh says an employee was repackaging bulk candy for sale when they accidentally spilled their diabetes medication. Some pills got mixed in with the candy, which was then sold.

Singh says that employee has been fired.

The pills were confirmed to be diabetes medication through a pill identifier. Police say they are not a scheduled controlled substance, and would not have an effect on anyone that does not have a diabetic condition.

GRPD is not pursuing charges at this time. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) inspectors were at the station looking into the situation Wednesday morning.

WHITMER KIDNAP PLOT SUSPECTS IN COURT: A pair of suspects in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot are due back in court Thursday.

A mistrial was declared in April for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Two other defendants were cleared of all charges.

On Thursday, a judge will consider a motion from Fox and Croft's attorneys to also clear them of all charges.

VAN GOGH DISPLAY FALLS: The Grand Rapids Fire Department says some people were injured Wednesday after a display at the Van Gogh exhibit fell over.

John Tellem, the media representative for the exhibit, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a woman was inside the education room, which is the first part of the art installation. Inside this room, guests learn more about the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh and get introduced to the immersive experience.

Tellem says the woman was feeling faint, so she grabbed onto a pipe and drape that caused some art to fall.

It's not clear exactly how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

The exhibit is up and running at this time.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly cloudy, breezy and hot. High 92°. SW winds at 10-20 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.