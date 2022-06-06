Early Morning Rush | Monday, June 6

Here are the top headlines for Monday, June 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WEEKEND SHOOTING KILLS ONE, INJURES THREE: A community is grieving after gun violence took the life of Armonie Acklin over the weekend.

He was killed early Sunday morning on Pearl Street near Ottawa Avenue in Grand Rapids. Three others were injured.

Officers first responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say the shooting was near the 100 block of Pearl Street NW.

Acklin was allegedly declared dead at the scene, while three other men were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday night, family and friends gathered at Lamar Park in Wyoming to remember Acklin.

His mother spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, saying she'll remember him as an amazing son and father.

STURGIS FORMULA PLANT REOPENS: The Michigan baby formula plant at the center of the nationwide shortage is back open.

Abbott closed the Sturgis factory in February after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant.

Abbott is one of just four companies that produce about 90% of U.S. formula. The factory's closure contributed to the shortage.

The shortage has been most dire for children with allergies, digestive problems and metabolic disorders who rely on specialty formulas. The Abbott factory is the only source of many of those products, providing nutrition to about 5,000 U.S. babies, according to federal officials.

Because of this, Abbott says it'll prioritize production of its specialty formulas.

It expects new product to arrive at stores in about three weeks.

WHITMER ON WISCONSIN GUNMAN'S 'HITLIST': Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office is calling a hit list targeting prominent politicians "disturbing".

It was created by a gunman who allegedly shot and killed a former Wisconsin judge before turning the gun on himself on Friday.

The gunman survived and is still in the hospital.

The other targets on the list included Evers, McConnell and Whitmer, an official said.

Whitmer became the object of protests and criticism after she blamed former President Donald Trump for stoking anger over COVID-19 restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists.

Investigators are handling this as a possible case of domestic terrorism.

ST. JAMES CHURCH PREPARES FOR FINAL SERVICE: Tuesday, St. James Church in Grand Rapids will host its final service.

Reverend Ronald Hutchinson said several factors led to this decision, including the declining number of parishioners and the financial needs of the church.

After a final mass tomorrow at 11 a.m., the church, rectory, parking lot and parish center will become available for purchase.

FORECAST: Cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few may be gusty. High 77°. SW winds at 5-15 mph. Get the full forecast here.

