Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, June 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — POLICE PATROLS TO INCREASE IN GRAND RAPIDS: Grand Rapids police say they plan to increase patrols downtown following last weekend's deadly shooting.

The shooting happened near the 100 block of Pearl Street, which has been the location of seven reported assaults since the beginning of the year.

Police say more officers will start patrolling downtown in the coming months.

Police said Monday that the shooting, which killed one and injured three others, began when two groups with a "long-standing feud" encountered each other and a fight began.

One of the involved people went to a parked vehicle to grab two handguns. This person started shooting and struck four people.

One of the men hit was identified as 25-year-old Armonie Lee Acklin, who succumbed to his injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.

GRPD is still investigating this incident.

GAS PRICES HIT NEW RECORD HIGH: Gas prices went up again Monday, now at $5.19 at many Grand Rapids gas stations.

That's nearly 30 cents higher than the nationwide average.

The statewide average is $5.05, a new state record. Michigan is one of only 10 states to rise above $5 a gallon.

Experts say you should see prices come down a little bit in the next few days as the price of oil and wholesale gas did drop significantly Monday.

ST. JAMES CHURCH CLOSING: A Grand Rapids church will close Tuesday more than 150 years after it was built.

St. James Church on Bridge Street will hold its final mass at 11 a.m.

The church was built in 1870, but stopped holding mass more than two years ago during the pandemic.

After Tuesday's mass, the building and its surrounding properties will go up for sale.

VETERANS TO BE TAKEN ON HONOR FLIGHT: Veterans will be taking off from the Gerald R. Ford Airport Tuesday morning on the honor flight, which will take them to Washington D.C.

It's a chance for veterans to see the war memorials and monuments that were built in their honor.

They are set to take off around 8:45 a.m.

FORECAST: Morning showers over the SE counties, then becoming sunny and less humid. High 74°. N winds at 6-12 mph ↑ NW to 7-14 mph. Get the full forecast here.

