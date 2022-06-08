Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, June 8

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, June 8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS GUN REFORM: Congressional lawmakers are set to discuss a number of gun reforms.

A bipartisan committee will hear testimony Wednesday from a fourth grader who survived the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

That committee is discussing reforms, including expanded background checks and raising the age limit for buying an assault rifle.

PERSON OF INTEREST IN DEADLY SHOOTING RELEASED: A person of interest connected to a fatal Sunday shooting has been released from custody.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday morning in the area of Pearl and Ottawa downtown, after two groups of people who had a "long-standing feud" got into a fight.

One of the people went to a parked vehicle to grab two handguns. This person started shooting and struck four people, according to police.

25-year-old Armonie Acklin was killed and three others were injured. Acklin's death has been ruled a homicide.

A prosecutor reviewed the case and the person of interest was allowed to go free.

AGE LIMIT TO SERVE ALCOHOL LOWERED: Michigan lawmakers have voted to lower the age limit to serve alcohol to 17.

Both the House and Senate passed the bill, which comes as restaurants and bars continue to struggle to hire enough workers.

The bill now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for signature.

GRPS LIFTS UNIFORM REQUIREMENT: Students at Grand Rapids Public Schools can say goodbye to uniforms.

In a letter to parents, the district's superintendent said an advisory council strongly advocated for the district to eliminate uniforms. A survey sent to families and staff, meanwhile, showed mixed results.

The Board of Education will vote on a new dress code policy in the coming weeks.

FORECAST: Cloudy and mild with rain likely. High 70°. SE-E winds at 5-10 mph. Get the full forecast here.

