Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, May 10

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, May 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WYOMING TAX PROPOSALS: City leaders in Wyoming are considering different property tax increase options to fund public safety and the parks department.

This comes after voters rejected ballot proposals in last week's elections. The proposals would have generated $6 million a year to hire more firefighters and police officers and invest in the city's parks.

On Monday, city leaders presented the City Council with three new options, which would go on the ballot this November or May 2023.

GROUP CALLS FOR TERM LIMITS: The group "Voters for Transparency and Term Limits" wants to shorten term limits from 14 years to 12.

It's another measure that could be on your November ballot and would allow state lawmakers to serve the entire time in one chamber.

Currently, lawmakers can serve three two-year terms in the State House and two four-year terms in the Senate.

NEW DETAILS IN JUSTIN HOUSE CASE: Justin House was accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller on March 12 on 29th Street SE.

The Kent County Deputy Chief Medical Examiner now says House's car had been reported stolen, and when House located the vehicle, he found it with McCuller and other teenagers inside.

House allegedly shot McCuller when the teen ran away, hitting him in the upper torso.

House is now charged with second degree murder. The judge agreed to reduce House's bond from $2 million to $500,000 cash surety. If he were to be released, he would be tethered and in home confinement.

House has pled not guilty.

INSURANCE CHECK DEADLINE: Monday was the deadline for insurance companies to issue the $400 auto refund checks.

State leaders say while it's possible some checks are still in the mail, if you haven't received your check by Friday, you should call the insurance provider you had on Oct. 31, 2021 to make sure your information is correct.

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming sunny, warmer and more humid in the afternoon. High 80°. S winds at 7-14 mph. Check out the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.