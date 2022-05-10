Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, May 11

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, May 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BOB LANIER DIES: NBA great Bob Lanier, who played for both the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks, died Tuesday at 73.

In a short statement, the NBA said that Lanier died after a short illness, surrounded by family.

The Pistons took Lanier first overall in the 1970 draft. He went on to play 10 seasons in Detroit, breaking several franchise records at the time and playing in seven all-star games.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

CITY COMMISSION MEETING ENDS EARLY: Tuesday's City Commission meeting was adjourned early due to activists calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss ended the meeting early after warning the crowd about using foul language and interrupting others during public comment.

Activists at the meeting were frustrated that the city was focusing funds on downtown developments and the Grand Rapids Police Department rather than on the community.

It's the second straight meeting to be cut short during public comment.

US-131 AND WEALTHY REDESIGN: Grand Rapids City Commissioners approved a motion Tuesday to start redesigning the Wealthy Street and US-131 interchange—the most dangerous intersection in Kent County.

According to city documents, Wealthy Street could run underneath US-131. The redesign is expected to make travel safer and improve traffic flow.

The city is receiving a $10 million grant from the state to fund an environmental review and preliminary engineering and design of the project. The grant will also fund advanced right-of-way acquisition and utilities relocation.

The City will then work with the county, MDOT and other groups to consider different design options for the project before a final plan is approved, funded and finalized.

It will take five years of planning.

MUSKEGON ADDING RESOURCES FOR KIDS IN NEED: In Muskegon County, there's an effort underway to use federal pandemic relief dollars to help hundreds of children experiencing homelessness.

A Tuesday hearing before the City Commission prioritized developing and implementing resources which would be used to address the problem.

City leaders say there are 800 children in Muskegon County who need help. They're hoping to use $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to bring back Webster House and Child Haven.

The ARP funding, which had yet to be released, pending project approval, was expected to cover the initial costs. The City planned to sustain programming in the long-term, in part, with grant funding.

FORECAST: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with an isolated thunderstorm possible. High 86° with dew points in the 60s. Light and variable winds. Get the full forecast here.

