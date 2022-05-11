Early Morning Rush | Thursday, May 12

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, May 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BIG RAPIDS FLOODS WEDNESDAY: Within a four-hour period, several inches of rain fell on Big Rapids, bringing the worst flooding the city has seen in more than 30 years.

Several roads were washed out, and some areas are still closed Thursday morning. Hemlock Street between North Michigan and North State is now closed indefinitely because of flood damage.

Michiganders were encouraged to avoid Big Rapids Wednesday, and the city remains under a flood warning until 9:30 a.m.

The city's mayor says they haven't seen massive flooding like this since 1986.

AVIAN FLU DETECTED IN MUSKEGON COUNTY: The first outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in a commercial poultry operation in Muskegon County, officials announced Wednesday.

The flu spreads easily across flocks, transferring from infected poultry as well as through equipment, wild birds and even the clothes worn by caretakers.

The outbreak does not pose a food safety risk, but the virus can be deadly for infected poultry. Consumers are encouraged to handle chicken and eggs safely.

DNR SHORT STAFFED: The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is short-staffed heading into the summer months. While the department aims for 1,300 employees on duty each summer, they are currently 600 staff members short of that goal.

Officials say they lost a big chunk of employees during the pandemic that still haven't returned, and they are also struggling to attract college-age employees with low wages.

If you want to help out, you still can. Seasonal job openings with the DNR can be found online by clicking here.

SS BADGER KICKS OFF THE SEASON: The SS Badger is making its first voyage of the season Thursday, ferrying passengers from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The trip takes about four hours and features many amenities and activities for adults and children. The ship has free movies, games, a museum, shopping, kid's activities and dining and bar options.

The ferry takes two crossings across the lake each day.

See a full schedule and ticket prices at SSBadger.com.

FORECAST: Warm days in the 80s continue through Saturday, with showers preceding a Sunday cool-down. Get your full forecast here.

