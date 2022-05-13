Early Morning Rush | Friday, May 13

Here are the top headlines for Friday, May 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — RIVER BANK RUN KICKS OFF SATURDAY: The 45th annual Amway River Bank Run takes place Saturday morning, bringing more than 10,000 people to downtown Grand Rapids to compete.

It is the largest road race in the country. In addition, the River Bank Run offers a 5K, 10K and 5K community walk. The race also includes the world's only 25K wheelchair race, including a handcycle division.

Several roads will be closed for the race beginning Friday afternoon. To see which roads will be impacted, click here.

BIG BOY PLANS ON HOLD: It looks like plans to tear down the Big Boy in Grand Rapids are on hold, at least for now.

Plans were submitted to city commissioners to demolish the Pearl Street restaurant and turn it into a gas station Tuesday. But during Thursday's commission meeting, it was withdrawn from the agenda.

The Big Boy restaurant has been there since 1964.

LAST WEEKEND OF TULIP TIME: It's the last weekend to enjoy Tulip Time 2022!

Friday, you can catch the Texas Tenors at Central Wesleyan Church.

Saturday afternoon, the Volksparade fills the streets at 2 p.m. Country star Chase Bryant hits the stage at 7 p.m., and a fireworks show starts at dusk at Kollen Park.

You can enjoy Dutch dancing, the walking tours, Immersion Garden and the carnival until Sunday.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny, quite warm and humid. High 88° with dew points in the 60s. S winds at 6-12 mph. Get your full forecast here.

