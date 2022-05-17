Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, May 17

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, May 17.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WYOMING POLICE SEARCHING FOR SHOOTING SUSPECTS: Wyoming police are continuing their search for three suspects after an armed robbery and shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Prairie Parkway SW around 6 p.m. Police say four men entered the home, got in a shootout with a 23-year-old man inside and fled the scene on foot.

One suspect has been arrested.

The victim is at a hospital in stable condition after being shot.

Police believe the robbery was not random, but targeted.

CRUMP DEMANDS CHARGES IN LYOYA CASE: Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is now demanding that Officer Christopher Schurr be charged by May 25.

It's been more than six weeks since Schurr shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop.

Crump also called for Michigan State Police's investigation report to be released on that date.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is still awaiting that full report before deciding whether to press charges.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES REOPENS: Abbott Laboratories in Sturgis now has the green light to reopen.

They've been closed for months after having to recall several brands of baby formula due to bacterial contamination.

Abbott is the largest baby formula factory in the country.

Even after their reopening though, it will take at least eight weeks to begin shipping new formula to stores.

FDA EXPECTED TO AUTHORIZE BOOSTER FOR KIDS: The New York Times is reporting that the FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer's booster shot for children ages 5 to 11.

The CDC is expected to release its recommendations Thursday.

Pfizer says its research shows a booster is necessary for children, as protection from the vaccine wanes after just a few weeks.

There's still no vaccine yet for children under 5.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 66°. N-W winds at 6-12 mph.

