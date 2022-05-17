Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, May 18

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, May 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 3-YEAR-OLD INJURED IN SHOOTING: A 3-year-old remains in the hospital Wednesday morning after an accidental shooting.

The shooting happened Monday night at a home on Allen Avenue in Muskegon.

Police say the child found a gun, which went off. The child was shot in the head and was last listed in stable but serious condition.

Police say there is no decision yet on whether charges will be filed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

CITY COMMISSIONERS' HOMES VANDALIZED: The homes of several Grand Rapids City Commissioners were damaged Tuesday.

Multiple driveways were spray painted with "Defund GRPD" and "Abolish police", and a brick was found wrapped in newspaper articles about Patrick Lyoya's death with the words "There is blood on your hands" written on it.

These incidents come after two consecutive City Commission meetings were cut short by activists protesting the GRPD shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last month.

Police are investigating the vandalism.

FOSTER CARE TOWN HALL UPCOMING: As we mark National Foster Care Month, local nonprofit Samaritas is addressing racial disparities in our foster care system.

Children of color make up 51% of the foster care population, but only 31% of the state population.

Samaritas will hold a virtual town hall Thursday morning to discuss this issue.

FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler with showers. High 56°. E winds at 8-16 mph. Get the full forecast here.

