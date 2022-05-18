Early Morning Rush | Thursday, May 19

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, May 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MASKS REQUIRED AT GRCM: Masks are now required for all guests ages 2 and up at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

This comes after the CDC raised Kent County's COVID-19 community spread level to yellow, or moderate risk of spread.

Masks are required for everyone, even if they are vaccinated.

The policy will be re-visited when the risk of spread decreases.

HOLLAND MUSEUM HOSTING PANEL: This month we recognize Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and Thursday night, the Holland Museum is hosting a panel discussion about the Asian and Pacific Islanders here in the West Michigan community.

The event will allow local Asian and Pacific Islanders to share their culture and experiences with attendees.

That will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Holland Museum.

The event is free, but registration is required. Click here for more information or to register.

SOCIAL ZONES RETURN TO GRAND HAVEN: Social zones are back in Grand Haven, for what will be the third summer in a row.

Concrete barriers are now up along Washington Avenue. Members of Grand Haven Main Street say the extra outdoor seating has been well received and that they're hoping to expand the social zones.

The barricades will remain in place until the end of September.

FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with possible showers. High 78°. S-SW winds at 6-12 mph. Get your full forecast here.

