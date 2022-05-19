Early Morning Rush | Friday, May 20

Here are the top headlines for Friday, May 20.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TWO SHOT AFTER GRADUATION CEREMONY: Two people were shot Thursday after a Crossroads Alternative High School graduation at East Kentwood High School.

A 16-year-old boy from Texas was shot in the wrist. He is in stable condition at an area hospital, according to police.

A 40-year-old Grand Rapids woman was shot in the wrist and the abdomen. Police say she remains in critical but stable condition at this time.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened in the parking lot around 7:20 p.m. after the graduation ceremony.

There are believed to be multiple suspects who fled the scene in white sedans. Police are asking anyone with information, including photos and videos of the incident, to contact police or Silent Observer.

PFIZER BOOSTERS FOR CHILDREN: Children aged 5 to 11 are now eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The CDC gave authorization Thursday.

The boosters are recommended five months after the first round of shots.

This comes as the nation once again sees a surge of new infections. Cases in children are now the highest they've been since February.

ABBOTT PLANT COULD REOPEN SOON: The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration recently testified before Congress, but no response to questions about why the FDA did not step in sooner after reported issues at the Abbott Nutrition Plant in Sturgis, Michigan, last fall.

The plant's temporary closure over the last few months has played a big role in the nation's ongoing baby formula shortage. The plant is the largest baby formula producer in the country.

After closing in February due to contamination issues, Abbott could reopen as soon as next week, pending safety upgrades and certifications and FDA approval.

FOOD TRUCK SEASON BEGINS: The West Michigan food truck season is kicking off this weekend.

Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday until September. The first is today at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids from 5-9 p.m.

The Rollin Out Food Truck Festival also returns to Grand Rapids this weekend.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Heartside Park, there will be 20 trucks, live music and family-friendly activities.

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible over the NW counties. High 88° with dew points in the 60s. S winds at 20-30 mph. Get the full forecast here.

