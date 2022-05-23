Early Morning Rush | Monday, May 23

Here are the top headlines for Monday, May 23.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TORNADO KILLS 2, INJURES 44 IN GAYLORD: On Friday, an EF3 tornado touched down in Gaylord, killing two and injuring 44. Officials report that dozens of businesses and homes were destroyed.

The area most heavily damaged, the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, was reported as "95% destruction."

Gaylord residents were without power until Sunday. Consumers Energy says 250 employees worked to restore power as quickly as possible.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Otsego County Friday night.

On Saturday, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II visited Gaylord to assess the damage and offer support for the victims and first responders. Representatives from FEMA are scheduled to visit Gaylord Tuesday.

The Otsego County United Way has received such an overwhelming amount donations for residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed that they had to move to a larger location. You can donate to the county's disaster relief fund here.

GRADUATION SHOOTING SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE: Deputies are still looking for an additional suspect after Thursday's shooting at a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School at East Kentwood High School.

Currently, two 18-year-olds are in custody in connection to the shooting, but officials believe there could be one more suspect still at large.

The two victims in the shooting, a 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman, were last listed in stable condition.

GAS PRICES TRENDING DOWNWARD: Gas prices are down slightly across the state. Drivers are now paying an average of $4.57 a gallon.

That comes after gas prices reached a record high of $4.58 a gallon last Thursday.

Drivers are currently spending about $68 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

JUWAN HOWARD TO STAY IN ANN ARBOR: Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has declined to interview for the Los Angeles Lakers.

There was never a formal offer, but it's likely there would have been had Howard expressed interest, according to officials.

Howard has consistently said that he plans to remain in Ann Arbor and coach his two sons next season.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and cool. High 63°. Winds NE at 3-8 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.