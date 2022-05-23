Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, May 24

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, May 24.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CARD READER ISSUES IN WEST MICHIGAN: Be sure to check your bank statements! Businesses across West Michigan are reporting issues with credit card readers from over the weekend.

Customers have complained that after shopping at some local retailers, mainly Meijer, they were charged multiple times for the same purchase.

Some say their cards were declined but later showed the charges still went through.

If you believe this has happened to you, contact your debit or credit card company.

GRADUATION SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Authorities have charged two 18-year-olds in connection with last week's shooting at the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony.

Deputies are now looking for at least six others. They are asking anyone with photos or video that can help identify any of these potential suspects to upload them through the sheriff's office's evidence submission portal.

The shooting left a 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman injured. Police say that the woman underwent surgery and remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital. The boy was released from the hospital.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES SHORT SIGNATURES: According to the Michigan Elections Bureau, half of the Republican candidates for governor failed to submit enough qualifying signatures to run for office.

That includes former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and businessman Perry Johnson, two of the leading contenders to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The bureau also determined Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown and Michael Markey did not have enough signatures.

The candidates could end up going to court if they do not make the ballot. The board will meet Thursday to discuss what comes next.

MICHIGAN'S ADVENTURE OPENS: Michigan's Adventure opens in Muskegon on Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The amusement park is now cashless for all transactions. Guests who do bring cash can convert it into a prepaid debit card with no fees.

The waterpark, WildWater Adventure, opens June 11.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and cool. High 65°. E-NE winds at 6-12 mph. Get your full forecast here.

