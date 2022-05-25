Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, May 25

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, May 25.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 21 KILLED IN TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: 21 people, including 19 children, were killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Police say 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother just before entering the school and opening fire. He was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting, and was reportedly killed by police responding to the scene.

It is unclear at this time how many people, in addition to those killed, were injured in the shooting.

This is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Flags are at half staff this morning and calls for action grow louder among students, parents and lawmakers.

POLICE INVESTIGATING 2 DEADLY SHOOTINGS: No arrests have been made after two deadly shootings Tuesday night.

First, a man in his 20s was shot and killed in Grand Rapids just after 7 p.m. on Cherry Street and Division Avenue. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says he believes this was targeted, and that there is no threat to the public.

Later, around 10:30 p.m., a driver reported hearing gunshots in the 6400 block of Division Avenue in Byron Township.

Responding deputies found a 50-year-old man in a pickup truck with a fatal gunshot wound. Police believe it may be related to an armed robbery.

Police are now investigating both of these incidents.

STATE, FEDERAL AGENCIES TO VISIT GAYLORD: State and federal agencies will be in Gaylord Wednesday morning for a joint preliminary damage assessment.

This comes after a deadly EF-3 tornado tore through the town Friday.

Officials will review the extent, severity and impact of the tornado damage to homes and businesses in Otsego County.

The information will then be used to determine whether federal assistance is warranted.

FORECAST: Cloudy, breezy, warmer and more humid with showers and possible thunderstorms. High 70° with dew points in the 60s. E-SE winds at 15-20 mph. Get the full forecast here.

