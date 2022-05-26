Early Morning Rush | Thursday, May 26

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, May 26.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — KENTWOOD INCREASING GRADUATION SECURITY: After last week's shooting at a graduation ceremony in Kentwood, school officials are announcing extra security precautions for Thursday's ceremony.

Those attending the East Kentwood High School ceremony should know there will be an increased police presence, a weapons scanning system and trained dogs on site.

Tickets will be required to gain entrance to the ceremony, bags are not allowed inside and there is no re-entry once you leave.

Parking on campus is available only if every occupant of the car has a ticket.

These safety measures come after two people were shot at the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation a week ago, which was being held at East Kentwood High School.

COVID NUMBERS DECREASING: COVID-19 numbers are trending in a positive direction just in time for the holiday weekend.

After spiking for six weeks, cases are starting to go down. About 26,000 new cases have been reported over the last week—an average of about 3,700 per day. This is down about 11% from previous weeks.

The rate of positivity is the lowest it's been since April 29 at 12.8%.

GOP CANDIDATE SIGNATURES: On Thursday, we're expecting to learn whether five Republicans looking to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are still eligible for the August primary ballot after the candidates didn't file enough valid petition signatures in order to qualify.

This includes frontrunners James Craig, former Detroit Police Chief, and businessman Perry Johnson.

Election bureau staff also determined that three other lesser-known GOP candidates — Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown and Michael Markey — did not turn in enough valid signatures.

The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will vote on the matter Thursday.

