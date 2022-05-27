Early Morning Rush | Friday, May 27

Here are the top headlines for Friday, May 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SCHOOL SECURITY BILLS APPROVED: The Michigan Legislature approved several new bills to invest millions of dollars in hopes of improving school safety in the wake of the recent Texas shooting.

Michigan Radio reports the bill would approve $27 million to provide additional security and mental health resources.

The bill would also set aside nearly $10 million for additional support to the Oxford Community School District following the deadly November shooting.

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PROPOSED IN WALKER: Walker city leaders are asking for input on a proposed housing development.

The developers want to build 186 townhomes along Greenridge Drive between Alpine Avenue and West River Drive starting this fall.

But some neighbors are concerned that wildlife living in the area would have nowhere to go. The land is currently a mix of open woodland and meadow.

The next public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

MEMORIAL DAY TRAVEL INCREASES: Despite record gas prices, more Americans are traveling this Memorial Day weekend than last year.

There are also several events to mark the holiday right here in West Michigan. Parades will be held in Grand Rapids, Walker, Muskegon, Holland and more. There are also fun events for the whole family and free events for veterans.

To see the full list of local Memorial Day events, click here.

FORECAST: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. High 65°. N winds at 5-10 mph. Get the full forecast here.

