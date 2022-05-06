Early Morning Rush | Friday, May 6

Here are the top headlines for Friday, May 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — POLICE INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS: Grand Rapids police are investigating after three separate shootings occurred Thursday evening.

Each of the shootings took place between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., police say.

The first happened on Buchanan Avenue between 28th and Burton. A woman was shot in the leg.

30 minutes later, two suspects opened fire into the Wing Heaven restaurant on Eastern. No one was found injured.

Around 8 p.m., two men were shot outside a home on Cass. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

All victims in the shootings are expected to survive. Police are investigating whether the shootings were connected.

COVID-19 CASES RISING: COVID-19 cases are back on the rise along with hospitalizations due to the virus.

Leaders at Holland Hospital say this surge is different because this subvariant is less severe than the original omicron variant.

The state of Michigan is predicting that this current uptick in cases will peak sometime in May.

LAKE EXPRESS SEASON KICKS OFF: The Lake Express Ferry starts its 2022 season today.

The Lake Express is the fastest ferry service across Lake Michigan and takes passengers between Muskegon and Milwaukee.

Masks will not be required this year as COVID-19 restrictions relax.

FORECAST: Cloudy, breezy and cool with light rain ending. High 63°. NE winds at 15-20 mph. Get the full forecast here.

