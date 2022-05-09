Early Morning Rush | Monday, May 9

Here are the top headlines for Monday, May 9.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS BUDGET MEETING: Grand Rapids officials are asking for input on how to spend millions of dollars in the city budget.

That money includes about $1 million in the city's Third Ward.

This is the first time Grand Rapids has done a participatory budget, and the first time it's been done at this scale.

There will be a meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the community's needs and how ideas can be submitted. Submissions do have to fit within categories, but the committee says they're fairly broad.

Submissions will be accepted until May 31. Click here to submit an idea.

Ideas will be voted on by the public this fall.

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN NEWAYGO COUNTY SATURDAY: Warm and dry conditions are increasing the fire risk around West Michigan this week.

A wildfire broke out in Newaygo County over the weekend, burning for hours before being extinguished. Emergency personnel say the fire posed a severe threat to life or property.

Red flag warnings are in effect in several counties, and people are asked to avoid activities that could spark a fire.

INSURANCE CHECK DEADLINE: Monday marks the deadline for auto companies to issue those $400 refund checks to customers.

Eligible customers are entitled to $400 per vehicle that was insured on or before Oct. 31, 2021.

If you haven't gotten your refund by Monday, contact your insurance provider.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer. High 75°. SSE winds at 10-25 mph. Low relative humidity levels and gusty winds will allow fire dangers to reach very high levels.

