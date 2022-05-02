Early Morning Rush: Monday, May 2

Here are the top headlines for Monday, May 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MISSING CHILD IN KENT COUNTY: Search efforts will resume Monday morning for a missing 1-year-old out of Kent County.

Noah Jordan was reported missing late Sunday morning near his home in Byron Township. Deputies focused their search in the area on Buck Creek.

While the creek is normally knee-high, the water rose significantly due to rain, making the search more difficult.

Noah has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a onesie that had blue, gray and black camo print and a blue sweater with a picture of a bear.

Those wanting to help should avoid the creek and call 911 if Noah is seen.

SHOOTING IN GRAND RAPIDS: Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot around 10 p.m. Sunday at a home on Stonebrook Drive in northeast Grand Rapids.

Police say a suspect is in custody, but have not released much more information. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting and if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

PATRICK LYOYA INVESTIGATION ONGOING: The wait continues on a decision from the Kent County Prosecutor as to whether charges will be filed against Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Last week, Michigan State Police submitted a partial report to the prosecutor's office, which is now awaiting the full report before making a decision on charges.

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 54°. W winds at 5-15 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.