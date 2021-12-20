Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BIDEN TO ADDRESS OMICRON: With Omicron now the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation today on the matter.

Biden says this comes after a close scare of his own. He just tested negative for the virus after being exposed by a White House staffer. Omicron now accounts for 73% of all new infections in the U.S.

ROCKFORD OFFICER: A lieutenant with the Rockford Department of Public Safety has resigned after being placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

Former Lt. Aaron Sawyer, a 19-year veteran of the force, was placed on administrative leave with the department back on Dec. 9 but has since resigned.

CHRISTIAN AID ESCAPE: Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries has released new details about the missionaries kidnaped in Haiti. The organization said the victims had to make a "daring" escape to freedom.

The missionaries escaped early Thursday morning and walked for miles on rough, moonlit terrain, all while carrying an infant and other children.

ZEELAND BOOZE RULES: Following a unanimous city council vote Monday, more businesses in downtown Zeeland will now be able to sell alcohol, and do so with fewer restrictions.

The proposal has been under discussion for about six months, and includes eight total changes. Previously, only four businesses in the city could have liquor licenses. Now, there is no cap.

FORECAST: A few rounds of flurries before mild temperatures and rain arrives for Christmas Eve. Get the full forecast here.

