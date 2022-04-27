Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, April 27

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, April 26.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — ACTIVISTS AT GR COMMISSION MEETING: Tuesday night's Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ended early after city leaders called a recess, walking out during public comment while community activists continued calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya.

The protest comes a day after the Grand Rapids Police Department announced the name of the person who shot and killed Lyoya, identifying him as officer Christopher Schurr.

Activists at the meeting were frustrated that downtown developments were on the agenda while they weren't being heard for their concerns.

KENT CO. PROSECUTOR RECUSAL: Cle Jackson, President of the Grand Rapids Branch of the NAACP, says the Kent County Prosecutor has too many conflicts of interest to handle the investigation.

Becker says "Because I do not know Officer Christopher Schurr, nor did I know Patrick Lyoya, the legal standard for recusal has not been met. I will continue to follow the law regarding this investigation, and I will wait for the report from the Michigan State Police to review the case in light of the law and the facts."

MUSKEGON SOCIAL DISTRICTS: Social districts in the City of Muskegon are getting a makeover after commissioners approved a new plan last night.

Revenue collected from the sale of alcoholic beverages by the businesses in the social district are used things like security-enforcement, sanitation, marketing-promotion and entertainment.

The businesses put stickers, which they purchase from the city, on disposable cups when they serve drinks that are approved for the social districts. The stickers costs are currently 75 cents per 1000 stickers.

On the other hand, some businesses that are northeast of Terrace Street and in the separate Lakeside Social District may not need or benefit from those services like: security-enforcement or marketing-promotion. So, they asked for the sticker prices for the first 1000 to be lowered to 25 cents.

Business owners in Muskegon say the social district is here to stay and they are looking forward to many events planned in the upcoming summer months.

