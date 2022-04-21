Early Morning Rush | Friday, April 22

Here are the top headlines for Friday, April 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LYOYA FUNERAL TODAY: Funeral services for Patrick Lyoya are today in Grand Rapids.

Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton is coordinating the services and will be speaking, along with Attorney Ben Crump and Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack.

The services begin at 11 a.m. inside the Renaissance Church of God in Christ. Masks are required.

MUSKEGON DPS JOB: The City of Muskegon plans to relax the job requirements for its next pubic safety chief, hoping to attract more applicants to the position.

Chief Jeffery Lewis is retiring next week, and a department veteran will serve as chief in the interim. The city's public service commission will need to approve changes before the job is reposted.

WEST MI EARTH DAY EVENTS: There are a number of ways to get involved in Earth Day this weekend across West Michigan. From beach cleanups to tree planting, there is something for everyone.

We have a full list of events here.

FORECAST: Becoming mostly cloudy and cooler Friday. Low of 37°. Get the full forecast here.

