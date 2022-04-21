x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Early Morning Rush | Friday, April 22

Here are the top headlines for Friday, April 22.
Credit: 13 OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LYOYA FUNERAL TODAYFuneral services for Patrick Lyoya are today in Grand Rapids. 

Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton is coordinating the services and will be speaking, along with Attorney Ben Crump and Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack.

The services begin at 11 a.m. inside the Renaissance Church of God in Christ. Masks are required. 

MUSKEGON DPS JOBThe City of Muskegon plans to relax the job requirements for its next pubic safety chief, hoping to attract more applicants to the position. 

Chief Jeffery Lewis is retiring next week, and a department veteran will serve as chief in the interim. The city's public service commission will need to approve changes before the job is reposted. 

WEST MI EARTH DAY EVENTSThere are a number of ways to get involved in Earth Day this weekend across West Michigan. From beach cleanups to tree planting, there is something for everyone. 

We have a full list of events here. 

FORECAST: Becoming mostly cloudy and cooler Friday.  Low of 37°. Get the full forecast here.

Credit: 13 On Your Side
5 Day Planner - April 21, 2022

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Woman charged with animal cruelty after 27 dogs, puppies found inside minivan