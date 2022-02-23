Early Morning Rush | Thursday, Feb. 24

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 24.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Ukraine's leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

GRPS MASK MANDATE: Grand Rapids Public Schools, in accordance with the Kent County Health Department and the MDHHS, has announced its decision to lift its mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors in schools and district buildings.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, masks are strongly recommended, but not required.

OTTAWA AND KENT HEALTH ORDERS: For the first time in two years, there are no public health orders in place in Kent and Ottawa counties. Both have let the latest orders expire.

Health officials say this will allow health care facilities to get back to normal, freeing up ambulances and other resources.

FORECAST: One last snowfall for February arrives tonight and departs early Friday. Get the full forecast here.

