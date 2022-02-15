Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — SPRING LAKE PRINCIPAL: Spring Lake High School's Principal Mike Gilchrist's resignation was accepted by the Spring Lake Public School board on Thursday, Feb. 10.

He was on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation involving academic records in late January.

CHILDCARE CHARGES: A former teacher at a childcare center in Grand Rapids has been arrested and charged with child abuse.

Karen Hornecker, 62, is charged with child abuse in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor offense. For the first offense, the charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison. Hornecker appeared in court on Monday and entered a not guilty plea in the case.

MUSKEGON FILL THE BOWL: Muskegon Rescue Mission is serving up soup today, hoping to raise enough money to cover the cost of its Fill the Bowl luncheon.

The Mission will serve the soup from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. today at Fricano’s on Muskegon Lake. Those who stop by are encouraged to make a donation.

FORECAST: Rapid warm-up into the 40s with mid-week rain and possible high-impact snow. Get the full forecast here.

