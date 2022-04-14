Early Morning Rush: Thursday, April 14

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, April 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — VIDEO RELEASED OF LYOYA SHOOTING: The Grand Rapids Police Department released video footage of an officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop that turned deadly last week.

The video shows the officer initiating a traffic stop in the morning of Monday, April 4. The driver, Lyoya, comes to a complete stop before exiting the car. The officer can be heard yelling. Lyoya tries to run before the two get into a scuffle. In the final moments, the officer can be seen getting on top of Lyoya's back, with Lyoya facing downward. The officer then pulls out his firearm and fatally shoots Lyoya in the back of the head.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT: After the release of the video related to the incident, the Kent County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said that the MSP is still conducting its independent investigation.

The Kent County Prosecuting Attorney's Office will not be able to review the case until all of the evidence provided by MSP is released. GRPD Chief Winstrom said that he will not be naming the officer involved in the shooting, as they do not name suspects in criminal investigations until they are charged with a crime.

PROTESTS REMAIN PEACEFUL: Community members in Grand Rapids gathered downtown at Rosa Parks Circle after authorities released the video that shows Patrick Lyoya's shooting death.

The group marched downtown to the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters to make their voices heard. Hundreds were part of the peaceful protest, chanting Patrick's name and calling for action.

BEN CRUMP PRESSER TODAY: Another lawyer is joining the Lyoya family's legal team. Detroit-area defense attorney Ven Johnson is partnering with nationally-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent the family.

Thursday afternoon, Johnson, Crump and the family are holding a news conference in Grand Rapids at 1:30 p.m.

