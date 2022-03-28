Early Morning Rush | Monday, March 28

Here are the top headlines for Monday, March 28.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WHITMER TRIAL RESUMES TODAY: Federal prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

An undercover FBI agent known as “Red” will appear when testimony resumes Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Friday.

UIA REPORT: New details on issues with the State's unemployment insurance agency have been uncovered.

In a 44-page report from the office of the auditor general, it was found that hiring was an issue. There was an increase in staffing between 2020 and 2021 by nearly 500%, and many new employees had not been screened before getting hired.

MUSEUM NO MASK: The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is no longer requiring masks. The move comes after the CDC put Kent County in the "green" community level for COVID-19. While masks are no longer mandatory, they are strongly recommended.

WILL SMITH SLAP: The Oscars ground to a shocked silence Sunday night after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth,” and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act. Smith apologized afterward to many people — including tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams' daughters — but did not mention Rock in his apology.

FORECAST: Mainly dry today and tomorrow with sunshine. A wintry mix moves in late Tuesday night. Get the full forecast here.

