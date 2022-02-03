Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, March 2

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, March 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — STATE OF THE UNION: President Joe Biden vowed in his address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered.

LOWELL SGT CHARGED: A police report obtained by 13 On Your Side is providing new details about a Lowell Police Department sergeant charged with trespassing on high school property.

According to the report, school surveillance video shows VanSolkema gained entrance into the building by following a student into the front office. The report says he then walked into the main portion of the school without checking in with office staff.

Earlier this week, a source told 13 On Your Side VanSolkema went into the school suspecting he might find "Antifa signs."

ASH WEDNESDAY TODAY: Many people are recognizing Ash Wednesday today with a large focus on Ukraine this year.

Pope Francis is joining Christian leaders around the world encouraging believers to fast and pray for Ukrainians. On Ash Wednesday, Christians are reminded of their mortality, symbolized with a swipe of ashes on their foreheads.

FORECAST: Clouds with light precipitation today. Sunshine and colder air tomorrow.

