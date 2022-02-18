Early Morning Rush: Friday, Feb. 18

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Feb. 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — OTTAWA COUNTY DEADLY CRASH: Three young brothers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County late Thursday morning.

Police said the driver, a 30-year-old Holland woman, was able to escape from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. Three boys, ages 1, 3, and 4, were trapped inside the SUV.

GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTING: A man is in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. outside of the Mobile Gas Station on Burton Street SW. During the investigation, police say a 24-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

CHATFIELD SCANDAL LATEST: The wife of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is speaking out for the first time after their sister-in-law Rebekah Chatfield accused Lee of sexual assault.

Stephanie Chatfield says she believes her husband had an affair, but says it was never sexual assault. She says the situation is a desperate attempt by her sister-in-law to seek fame and fortune through her allegations.

MACATAWA FLOODING: The flood threats continue Friday after yesterday’s rainy and snowy system.

The inclement weather caused 104th Street at James in Holland Township to close due to flooding from the Macatawa River. Ottawa County Emergency Management officials say it’s the biggest impact they’ve seen so far. Concerns about ice jams will continue through next week.

FORECAST: Strong winds Friday through Sunday bringing rollercoaster temperatures. Get the full forecast here.

