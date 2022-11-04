Early Morning Rush: Monday, April 11

Here are the top headlines for Monday, April 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CALL TO RELEASE LYOYA VIDEO: The family of Patrick Lyoya, a man killed by Grand Rapids police during a traffic stop one week ago today, now has a high profile attorney on their side.

Benjamin Crump is known for his work on the Breonna Taylor and George Floyd cases. He is calling for more accountability from GRPD and the release of body and dash cam footage. The family has already seen the video and is calling the killing "an execution." GRPD says the footage will be released to the public by Friday.

GAS PRICES FALL AGAIN: Michigan drivers are seeing a little bit of relief at the pump as prices fall below $4 for the first time in almost five weeks.

The average price per gallon is down nine cents compared to last week with drivers paying about $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded. The average price per gallon is now down 31 cents compared to last month, but is up $1.16 compared to this time last year.

GHOST GUN LAW: Today, the president is planning to tackle gun control. His administration is set to release the finalized version of its "ghost gun rule," which would require firearms dealers that sell "ghost gun parts" to be licensed by the federal government.

It also requires those sellers to add serial numbers to any unserialized guns they sell and to run background checks on customers. The proposal comes amid growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crimes.

MDOT LAKESHORE PROJECTS: There are two construction projects on the lakeshore that will start to impact drivers this morning.

In Muskegon County, several bridges along I-96 over Norris Creek and Hile Road will be improved. In Ottawa County, MDOT is doing a full rebuild of I-196 from Zeeland to Hudsonville. That project is bringing more than 800 jobs to the area and will last until 2023.

FORECAST: Warmer weather with showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday night, then cooler and dry into next weekend. High of 62° Monday. Get the full forecast here.

