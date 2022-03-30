Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, March 30

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, March 30.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WHITMER TRIAL CONTINUES: Jurors on Tuesday saw provocative social media posts written by a key figure charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, including a photo of a noose and a question: Which governor is going to be "dragged off and hung for treason first?”

Federal prosecutors are close to finishing their case after 12 days of trial in Grand Rapids

WRONG WAY VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Family members have identified 21-year-old Willow Yon as the victim of the fatal wrong-way accident on US-131 Sunday morning.

Yon was killed in a head-on collision while traveling northbound on US-131. A 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman was heading the wrong-way on the freeway when she crashed into Yon's car.

GR AMPITHEATER SALE: The Grand Rapids City Commission is selling land on the riverfront to build a 12,000 square foot amphitheater.

The commission voted Tuesday to approve the resolution. There are also plans for a new park and as many as 1,700 new housing units, including affordable housing.

MUSKEGON POLICE CHIEF LONE CANDIDATE: Tuesday night, Muskegon residents had a chance to meet the finalist who could replace the retiring police chief at a meet-and-greet.

There were two finalists in the job search originally, but Grand Haven's public safety director Jeff Hawke recently indicated he is no longer pursuing the job. That makes Vincent Acevez, of Illinois, the lone finalist.

FORECAST: A slick morning commute transitions to a warm, windy, and wet Wednesday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.