Early Morning Rush: Friday, Feb. 4

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Feb. 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — VOTING DISTRICTS UPHELD: The Michigan Supreme Court has denied Black lawmakers’ challenge to new congressional and legislative maps, saying they showed no grounds to question the state redistricting commission’s decision to slash the number of majority-African American seats.

In a 4-3 order Thursday, the majority said the lawsuit didn't demonstrate that the plans are noncompliant with federal law.

GRPD ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE: 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained body cam footage from Grand Rapids Police Department officer Greg Bauer on the night he allegedly accidently discharged his firearm during an on-foot pursuit.

"That was me. That was me. I tripped," Bauer said after allegedly accidently discharging his weapon. Bauer has since been charged with careless discharge of a firearm resulting in property damage, a misdemeanor.

MUSKEGON HTS COLD CASE ARREST: Suspect Michael Robertson was arrested in Muskegon Heights Wednesday in relation to a cold case murder investigation from 2017.

Akia Eggleston went missing in Baltimore, MD in March of 2017. She was eight months pregnant at the time of her disappearance. Investigators now believe Robertson may have killed Eggleston and her unborn child on Mar. 3, 2017.

CHINOOK PIER LATEST: Grand Haven city leaders and the community saw plans for Chinook Pier from developers at two virtual sessions Thursday. It comes almost two years after the buildings there were demolished because of dangerous mold.

Local residents and visitors had the opportunity to ask the developers questions during the Zoom meetings. Dozens of people tuned in to hear the proposal of a restaurant, retail space and a multi-use market.

FORECAST: Lake-effect snow will briefly impact Friday afternoon travel at the lakeshore ahead of a quiet weekend.. Get the full forecast here.

