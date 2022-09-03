Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, March 9

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, March 9.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — OPENING ARGUMENTS TODAY: The trial against four men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her COVID-19 restrictions will soon begin in Grand Rapids.

A jury was seated late Tuesday afternoon and opening statements will begin Wednesday morning. Federal prosecutors said the four defendants conspired to kidnap Whitmer in retaliation for her COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic.

INSURANCE REFUNDS: Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced Monday that $400 refund checks will start hitting Michigander's mailboxes this week.

Owners of a vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021 will receive a $400 check per vehicle insured, or $80 per historic vehicle insured.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS HOUSING: It's been 17 years since Muskegon Heights saw a new private home be built in the community.

The average age of houses in this community range between 85 and 100 years old. Muskegon Heights was built with the infrastructure to be supported by 5,000 residences but at the moment, there are only 3,700 houses.

Another sunny afternoon followed by minor accumulating snow overnight Thursday.

