Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, March 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WHITMER TRIAL CONTINUES: Two men described as leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were thrilled as they watched videos of powerful explosives, a few hours before driving north to scout her vacation home, an FBI agent testified Monday.

In summer 2020, Tim Bates was working undercover as "Red" when he fooled the group into believing that he knew someone in the mining industry who could get high-grade explosives.

STEALTH OMICRON IN WEST MI: While we're seeing lower case counts and positivity rates in West Michigan, cases of the newest COVID-19 variant, as well as more influenza cases, have been detected in Kent and Ottawa counties.

The subvariant of omicron is known as BA.2, and there have been at least 10 cases reported this month in West Michigan. Local doctors are hopeful that this doesn't mean another surge.

HOLLAND TWP STANDOFF: 55-year-old David Martinez is expected to be arraigned today after police say he shot a woman in the hand yesterday morning at a business in Holland Township before barricading himself inside a family member's home for nearly eight hours.

The crisis negotiation team was eventually able to take Martinez into custody. Police say the suspect and victim in the shooting knew each other. Martinez now faces multiple charges.

NEW ROCKFORD SUPER: Steve Matthews has been selected by the Rockford Public Schools Board of Education to serve as the district's next Superintendent of Schools. The announcement came Monday in a letter to parents.

In June 2021, former superintendent Michael Shibler announced that he would be retiring. The search for his replacement began in December 2021, when school officials used school and community input to create a candidate profile.

FORECAST: Warmer weather through early Thursday with showers and a possible thunderstorm Wednesday. Get the full forecast here.

