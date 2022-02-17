Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Feb. 17

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 17.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MDHHS MASK GUIDANCE: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating its mask guidance as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease statewide.

These updates will be reflected in public settings, including in schools and public meetings. According to the MDHHS, Michigan is entering a post-surge, recovery phase of the COVID-19 cycle.

SPECTRUM VISITOR POLICY: As cases of COVID-19 continue to drop, Spectrum Health is revising its visitor policy.

Now, up to two people will be allowed to visit certain adult and pediatric patients.

Visitors will still need to complete a health screen upon arrival and will have to wear masks supplied by Spectrum Health.

PRESCRIPTION DRUG BILL: A bill to lower the cost of prescription medication in Michigan is headed to Governor Whitmer's desk.

It will lower drug prices by requiring pharmacy "benefit managers" to file transparency reports. Whitmer is expected to sign the bill into law.

FORECAST: Temperatures tumble today with afternoon snowfall. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.