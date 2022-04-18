Early Morning Rush: Monday, April 18

Here are the top headlines for Monday, April 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LYOYA INVESTIGATION LATEST: Michigan State Police continues to investigate whether the use of deadly force was appropriate in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Once MSP completes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Kent County Prosecutor. The Kent County Medical Examiner says an autopsy was completed April 4, but taxology and tissue results have not yet come back. The family has not ruled out having a third party autopsy done.

LYOYA FUNERAL THIS WEEK: Nearly two weeks after he was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer, Patrick Lyoya's funeral arrangements have been set.

The funeral is set to take place Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ, located at 1001 33rd Street SE in Grand Rapids. The service is open to the public, but masks are required for entry.

Speakers will include civil rights activist Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump, Commissioner Robert S. Womack, family interpreter Isreal Siku and Bishop Dennis McMurray.

I-196 WORK IN OTTAWA CO THIS WEEK: Part of I-196 in Ottawa County is now under construction to rebuild the freeway between Byron Road in Zeeland and 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

The construction is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to rebuild the state's highways and bridges. $66 million in funding has been granted to repair seven miles of I-196. The project is expected to bring more than 800 jobs to West Michigan.

TRINITY HEALTH ARENA CHANGE: Mercy Health Muskegon is changing its name to Trinity Health Muskegon and the arena's name will soon change to reflect that. The arena will soon be called Trinity Health Arena.

This most recent name change comes three years after city commissioners voted to change the name from L.C. Walker Arena to Mercy Health Arena. Mercy Health Saint Mary's will also eventually be changed to Trinity Health Grand Rapids.

FORECAST: Cloudy and cool with rain/snow likely. Some accumulation is possible, with totals of more or less an inch expected. High of 40°. Get the full forecast here.

