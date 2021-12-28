Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Dec. 28

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 28.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — MUSK HEIGHTS BUDGET: A potential financial crisis was avoided in Muskegon Heights Monday night. Leaders held a meeting at 5:30 to move forward with the City's 2022 budget. It was finally approved after three and a half hours and plenty of community input.

Failure to approve the budget and advance a deficit elimination plan would have, by law, put Muskegon Heights at risk of state emergency management.

WYOMING CAMERAS: In an attempt to curb violence, the city of Wyoming has approved funding to purchase and install cameras that will record license plate numbers.

In the upcoming months, 12 new cameras from Flock Safety will be installed around Wyoming. The cameras do not record inside the vehicle or use facial recognition technology. License plate numbers will be deleted after 30 days, unless the license plate is connected to a crime and stored for investigation purposes.

FEDERAL HELP FOR MUSK. HOSPITAL: Mercy Health Muskegon is getting help from a team of 17 federal medical workers this week. It's the fourth Michigan hospital to receive help.

A team of 20 has already been working at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids for a month and will stay for another 30 days. Mercy Health Saint Mary's is still awaiting approval for assistance.

COVID ISOLATION RULES: U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

FORECAST: 1 to 3 inches of widespread snow is expected this evening. Prepare for a slow evening commute. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.